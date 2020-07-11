Brooke Burke, 48, And Daughter Sierra, 18, Rock Different Swimsuit Styles In Stunning Photo

Brooke opted for a one-piece, while Sierra wore a bikini.

Brooke Burke took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet message about her daughter, Sierra Sky Fisher. The post included a photo of the mother and daughter spending some quality time together by a pool.

It’s not unusual to see Brooke, 48, modeling skimpy swimwear in her social media snapshots, but Sierra, 18, only rarely pops up on her mom’s Instagram page. In Brooke’s latest photo, the two women looked like they were having a blast as they took advantage of a bright and sunny day. They were photographed lounging on the sloped side of a zero-entry pool. A large inflatable raft shaped like a swan was visible behind them, along with two metallic silver balls. The background of the photo also included a stretch of green grass and a cluster of succulents behind a stone retaining wall.

Brooke was clad in a one-piece swimsuit that featured a horizontal black-and-white striped pattern. The former Dancing with the Stars host was captured from the side, which revealed her bathing suit’s most unique design detail. The entire side of the garment was open, and evenly-spaced rows of stretchy thin straps were holding the front panel and back panel of the swimsuit in place. The bathing suit also featured wide shoulder straps, a deep V neck, and a plunging back.

Brooke was sitting up with her toned legs stretched out so that they were partially submerged in the water. She accessorized her swimsuit with stacked gold bangle bracelets. Her brunette tresses were clipped back, and it looked like she wore makeup that included lip gloss, eye shadow in neutral tones, bronzer, and mascara. Her flawless skin was glowing, and she had a big smile on her face.

Sierra was lying on her side in the water. She opted to wear a bikini that was a vibrant bright pink hue. Her two-piece included bottoms with a high leg and a bralette top with a low square neck. Sierra wore her brunette hair down, and the sunlight was bringing out the golden highlights in her wavy tresses. It looked like her makeup application wasn’t much different from her mother’s. However, she appeared to have on a lighter shade of eye shadow with a subtle shimmer. She was smiling just like her mom.

In the caption of her post, Brooke praised the “beautiful young woman” Sierra has grown up to be. Many of Brooke’s Instagram followers let her know that she, too, is quite the stunner.

“Inevitable. With her beautiful mom,” read one response to Brooke’s caption.

“She looks like you! Both stunning!” another fan chimed in.

“The acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree!” a third admirer wrote.