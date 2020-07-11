Liz Katz Flaunts Plunging Cleavage In Sexy ‘South Park’ Cosplay

Cosplay model Liz Katz drove her 1.2 million Instagram followers crazy with a sexy new upload showing her dressed as Eric Cartman from South Park.

The stunner wore a red and brown zip-up bodysuit similar to the characters along with thigh-high tights complete with garter belt attachments. Not only did Liz share the scandalous outfit with her loyal fan base, but she technically gave them two different poses by splicing together multiple snapshots into one single image.

On the left-hand side, she stood facing her mirror with her iPhone in front of her snap a selfie. Unzipping her one-piece to just below her chest, the model allowed her admirers to get a hearty glimpse at her abundant cleavage and busty chest. She stood with her legs shoulder-width apart and clipped her tights to the bottoms of her outfit with the garter threads.

For the other pic, Liz faced away from her camera and arched her back while balancing her hands on her hips, showcasing her voluptuous booty. One of the tattoos on her rear poked out from beneath the fabric.

Aside from her provocative ensemble, Liz accessorized her look with the Cartman’s iconic hat, a blue-and-yellow knit pom beanie that sat on top of her straight blond locks.

It appeared that she wore a full face of makeup for the photo shoot, too. Her eyes looked heavily made up with mascara and white eyeshadow, and Liz’s lips seemed utterly kissable with a berry-colored lip stain.

In her caption, she included a reference to “cheesy poofs,” a popular reference to the South Park character she was cosplaying.

Considering her breathtaking appearance, it is not surprising that Liz’s post racked up over 50,500 likes and more than 400 comments.

Hundreds of users took to her comments section to compliment her appearance and to make references to South Park.

“Cartman from ‘south park’ as a hot chick.. i accept! Lol,” joked one fan.

“NOOOOO They killed kenny! Wait they reincarnated him as a super hot mil [sic]. bow chicka wow wow,” wrote another.

“Ok, that’s probably the best cosplay I’ve seen!” exclaimed a third Instagrammer.

“Looking like a very sexy, skinny version of Cartman from ‘South Park,'” chimed in a fourth person alongside several adoring emoji.

Two days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Liz had shared another sensual image to show off her growing baby bump. The pregnant model wore a black bra and black athletic pants for the photo.