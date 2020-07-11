Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing White Lingerie

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni wowed fans once more on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Saturday, July 11. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.4 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 33-year-old glowed as she photographed herself with her cellphone in the mirror while seemingly inside of her walk-in closet. She posed directly in front of the camera while propping her hips out and tugging on her bottoms. The model further added some playfulness to the image as she smirked and directed her gaze straight toward the phone’s screen.

Chiara’s long blond hair — which featured some highlights — was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves as it effortlessly cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Per usual, Chiara looked to be wearing a full makeup application — a move that glammed up her overall look and brought out her natural features. The application seemingly included foundation, highlighter, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, and lipstick.

Still, despite her evident good looks, it was her flawless figure and curves that stood out most in the image, as she flaunted them with revealing lingerie.

The model’s white bra featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, also tightly hugging her chest and highlighting her bust. Its cups, which looked to be padded, also exposed a great deal of the beauty’s cleavage.

Chiara teamed the undergarment with a pair of matching white panties that also did not leave much to the imagination The underwear, which looked to be made out of a sheer lace material, was designed with a skimpy cut that especially helped her flaunt her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design also called attention to her slim and chiseled core.

She finished the look off with a pair of gray and white Nike sneakers and number of bold accessories, including several necklaces, rings, bracelets, and a watch.

According to the post’s geotag, Chiara was photographed in Milan, Italy. In the caption, she indicated that she was heading out to sea.

The eye-catching snapshot was quickly met with enthusiasm and support from hundreds of thousands of fans. More than 3,000 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, beauty, and ensemble.

“Such a hot mama,” one social media user wrote.

“Queen,” a second admirer added.

“So pretty,” a third follower chimed in.

Chiara is no stranger to posting daring snapshots of herself to social media. Just on July 3, she shared another image of herself in lingerie, stunning her fans once again, per The Inquisitr. That content has received more than 800,000 likes.