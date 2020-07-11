Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Sell Their Los Angeles Mansion To Tinder Co-Founder Justin Mateen

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have sold their Bel-Air mansion shortly after putting it on the market.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have sold their luxurious mansion located in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, California. The mansion was purchased by Justin Mateen, the co-founder of the popular dating app Tinder, according to Yahoo! News.

Loughlin and Giannulli first purchased this home in June of 2015 for a whopping $14 million. After purchasing the property, they continued to invest a significant amount of funds into it through renovations. They first put it on the market three years ago for an incredible $35 million and later unlisted it. Most recently, they put it back on the market for $28.7 million. However, it is estimated that Mateen paid a lot less than this, likely closer to a mere $18 million. The exact amount it was sold for has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Due to maintenance costs, taxes, and realtor fees, as well as all the money the couple paid in renovations, it is clear that they would not have made a profit through this sale.

The Mediterranean-style estate is 12,000 sq. ft. and is gated in order to ensure privacy. It includes a golf course and a motorcourt as well as many other luxurious amenities, such as a lounge, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen and high-quality appliances. There are a total of five different guest bedrooms, an upstairs master suite and a gym. The property offers an impressive view and looks out at the nearby Bel-Air Country Club.

Scott Harrison / Getty Images

Mateen, who stepped away from his position at Tinder in 2014, already owns a lot of real estate. In addition to this newest property, he owns two more estates in California as well as one in Las Vegas.

Loughlin and Giannulli have already become increasingly distanced from the Bel Air community after recently resigning from the nearby country club. The couple are of course still wrapped up in a very public scandal due to their part in the college admission bribery scheme. Thus, there was division among the members at the club regarding whether or not they should be allowed to continue to participate there. The club ultimately made the decision to suspend them, as The Inquisitr previously reported. However, they would be able to become members again after serving their expected prison sentences.

Michael E. Gallagher, the country club’s past president, was very vocal regarding his opinion that Loughlin and Giannulli should not be allowed to be associated with the club at all.

“BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen,” he said.