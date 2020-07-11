Corrie Yee Shows Some Skin While Wearing A Plunging Dress With A Hip-High Slit

Corrie Yee went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload. The stunning model showed some skin while rocking a racy outfit and revealing in the caption that she can’t wait to head back to Tulum.

In the sexy snap, Corrie looked smoking hot as she sported a flowing floor-length dress with a pink, orange, blue, and white pattern. The gown boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The dress fit snugly around her tiny waist and featured a hip-high slit that exposed her long, lean legs.

Corrie posed in front of a large window for the shot. She had one hand on the wall in front of her as the other rested on her thigh. She pushed her leg through the slit and bent her knee as she arched her back and wore a steamy expression on her face. Through the window an outdoor chair and some green foliage could be seen.

She slicked her hair back and piled it on top of her head for an elegant up-do. However, she left a piece of her long, dark mane loose to frame her face. That strand brushed lightly over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The snap garnered more than 5,900 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 messages.

“Gorgeous girl,” one follower wrote.

“Love u in dresses,” another stated.

“Hot queen,” a third social media user declared.

“You are soo beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and plunging tops in her posts.

