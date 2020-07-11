Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson Have Reportedly Broken Up After Less Than One Year Of Dating

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have reportedly called it quits on their relationship, multiple sources exclusively reported to People Magazine. Supposedly, the breakup has been very “amicable,” although not many details are available.

The low-key couple went public with their relationship earlier this year when they attended the Golden Globe Awards together. They were spotted “holding hands as they made their way down the red carpet” during the January 4 ceremony.

Last December, The Inquisitr reported that the two had sparked romance rumors after they were spotted grabbing coffee together in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Supposedly, Hader had brought The O.C. actress home to visit his family.

Back in February, a source confirmed “that they were getting more serious as a couple.”

They said that their relationship seemed “fun” and that Bilson always appeared “entertained” by Hader. Allegedly, they even joyed a Laguna Beach getaway for Valentine’s day.

“She won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill. He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive,” the insider said at the time.

The pair previously worked together in the 2013 film The To Do List, which happened to be directed by Hader’s wife at the time, Maggie Carey. They were married from 2006 to 2018 and have three daughters together: Hayley, Harper, and Hannah.

Bilson has one daughter, Briar Rose, with her ex-husband, Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to the article, neither actor’s team have responded to requests for comment on the alleged breakup.

On social media, many people expressed their opinions on the couple, with some saying they were not surprised by the split as they found them to be an “odd” pairing.

“No surprise. This was an odd pairing,” wrote one person.

Responses varied based on whether the user’s feelings toward each actor, some felt Bilson could do better while others admitted they find the former Saturday Night Live star charming and wished him the best. There were also a lot of folks who had no idea the two were even a couple.

“Yea she can do a whole lot better,” said another.

Someone responded to them, calling the It: Chapter 2 actor “sooo overrated.”

“I love Bill Hader. It’s just that he needs to think of his children. According to last year’s interview on Variety, he admitted he missed his children through his tears,” said another.

Others wondered if the couple might have been driven apart by the pandemic if they were quarantining together, the article does not indicate if they have been or not.