Izabel Goulart Is Summer Ready In Skimpy Red Bikini

Summer is here, and Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart appears to be ready for it. Her latest Instagram update featured her looking smoking hot while she soaked up the sun wearing a skimpy red bikini.

Izabel’s swimsuit seemed to be made for her body. The top had classic triangle cups, and she crisscrossed the straps on her chest before tying them around her neck to create an eye-catching effect that called attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were equally skimpy, with a low-cut in the front, highlighting her flat abs. Strings tied into loopy bows on her hips drew the eye to her feminine curves.

For some additional detail to her outfit, Izabel wore a thin, gold chain around her neck that dangled between her breasts. She sported a similar chain around her waist. Other accessories included a pair of chunky hoop earrings and several bracelets. Izabel also wore a patterned coverup, which hung loose around her shoulders. The model protected her eyes with a par of cat-eye sunglasses.

As for makeup, Izabel appeared to be wearing a light application of foundation and a rose shade of lip gloss. Her long, dark hair fell in waves under her head.

The 35-year-old model’s update was in a video format. It was a selfie she filmed while lying on her back. Because of the close angle, it was not clear where she was, but she appeared to be lying on a yacht.

Izabel held the camera above her as it slowly panned down her fit physique. She gave her followers a good look at her shapely body and seemingly flawless bronze skin. She moved the camera back up her body and puckered her lips for the camera before the clip ended.

The clip was a smash hit, garnering a quick 183,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of the comments were written in languages other than English, but judging from the amount of heart-eye and flame emoji, a good percentage of her 4.6 million followers approved of the flirty video.

A few of Isabel’s English-speaking admirers also weighed in.

“What a woman,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Brazilian Bombshell,” a second comment read.

“Adorable.Very beautiful and sexy,” a third fan replied.

“I am gonna be here all day long … wow … lol,” joked a fourth follower.

Izabel does seem to have the ability to mesmerize her followers with stunning snapshots. Last month, she wowed her fans when she shared a picture that saw her flaunting her curves in a tiny green bikini while posing on an olive tree.