‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Defends Her Reasoning For Giving Leah McSweeney A Track Suit For Her Fashion Show

Sonja Morgan is sticking by her outfit choice for Leah McSweeney.

Sonja Morgan doesn’t regret her decision to select a track suit for her Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Leah McSweeney, to wear during her New York Fashion Week presentation in September of last year, which aired on an episode of Season 12 weeks ago.

According to a July 10 report from Bravo’s Style & Living, Sonja appeared on an episode of the “At Home” version of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, this week, where the longtime reality star and fashion designer explained why she gave Leah a sweatsuit from her Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection.

After Leah deemed the move to be a “passive aggressive” move by her co-star, who gave the rest of the cast, including Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, and Tinsley Mortimer, sexy, glittery dresses and jackets to wear in her show, Sonja said that when it came to selecting the track suit for Leah, she was not trying to be shady. Instead, she felt that she had chosen an outfit for Leah that would be true to the newbie’s own personal style.

“Why do you keep defending the fact that you gave Leah a sweatsuit for the fashion show instead of just apologizing?” a fan wanted to know during the July 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“Uh, because I love that suit — it’s amazing. I was doing a ’70s look for her with the faux fur — it was Jackie Brown, you know, the faux fur jacket, the sparkle glasses,” Sonja explained.

Sonja then said that when it came to Leah, who joined the Bravo reality cast in August on the heels of Bethenny Frankel’s exit, she may have misread her style choices.

“And she wears that kind of look I thought. So, I misread her,” Sonja admitted.

Leah McSweeney attends PacSun’s Common Threads event. John Sciulli / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leah opened up to Us Weekly magazine about her time with Sonja on The Real Houswives of New York City in April, admitting that while she assumed that she and Sonja would hit it off with one another quite quickly, they actually didn’t get along very well in the early moments of their relationship.

“I was really surprised that me and Sonja didn’t hit it off right away,” Leah explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Leah, she and Sonja weren’t comfortable with one another when they first met. However, when it came to the season as a whole, Leah was happy to report that she actually established a number of genuine friendships with the other women of the Bravo show.