Tammy Hembrow Bares Cleavage In Skimpy White Monokini By The Pool

Tammy Hembrow showed off her stunning curves in a new Instagram post on Friday evening. The Australian babe shared a few photos of herself relaxing poolside as she rocked a tight-fitting, white monokini that flaunted her best assets.

The photos showed Tammy posing on her pool deck. Behind her, a few lounge chairs could be seen, as well as the edge of the pool. A lake surrounded by trees was visible in the distance. It was a mostly overcast day, but that didn’t seem to stop Tammy from enjoying her time outside.

Tammy’s one-piece featured thin straps on her shoulders and a band around her back. The V-shaped neckline did little to contain the mother of two’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. She looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as she squeezed her chest out of the top.

The fabric ran down the front of Tammy’s waist and hugged her flat tummy, leaving her sides and back exposed. The lower half of the suit featured a horizontal strip that ran around her waist and formed a thong. The strip hugged her hourglass figure closely, while the high cuts showed off Tammy’s shapely legs and pert derriere.

Tammy wore only a tan-colored hair tie on her wrist and a few small earrings. She appeared to be mostly makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Tammy wore her blond locks down and pushed to one side in messy waves.

In the first photo, Tammy leaned on one hip and curved her body in a way that emphasized her figure. She crossed one arm over her chest, which pushed her chest out even further, and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The second image showed Tammy standing up, though the camera appeared to still be on the ground. She popped her round booty out and arched her back as she looked out at the pool.

Tammy’s post garnered more than 274,000 likes and just over 1,200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Simply the best Tammy looking good Tammy,” one fan said.

“You’re so beautiful,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Damn you are just very gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

Tammy always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, she sported a cropped butterfly tank top and bikini bottoms that showed off her killer legs, which her followers loved.