Brooklyn Beckham Is Engaged To Girlfriend Nicola Peltz: ‘I Promise To Be The Best Husband’

Brooklyn Beckham put a ring on it. The son of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz, on Instagram Saturday. The 21-year-old posted a stunning photo of the couple in a close embrace as he swore to do his best in his new role. The post can be viewed here, as well as below.

“I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”

Although Brooklyn just announced the engagement, rumors had been swirling for the past few days. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was “common knowledge” among friends of the couple that the pair was getting hitched. The young man revealed in the post that he proposed to the 25-year-old actress two weeks ago.

Brooklyn and Nicola have had a whirlwind romance. The couple started dating nine months ago and moved in together shortly after that. Friends insist that the pair are “smitten” with one another. The time the couple spent together during the coronavirus quarantine convinced the photographer that Nicola was the one.

It isn’t just Brooklyn that has loving feelings for Nicola. It seems as though the Beckham family also enjoys the young actress as well. Brooklyn’s parents not only like the actress but approve of their relationship.

“Nicola has been a big hit with the entire Beckham family – both David and Victoria have made it clear to Brooklyn how much they like her. So they completely support him in this move – though they will miss him a lot,” a source close to the pair told the Daily Mail.

A family member was even in on the engagement photo. Brooklyn’s 9-year-old sister, Harper Beckham, took the beautiful snapshot posted by the couple. Nicola thanked her future sister-in-law for her photography skills in the actress’ engagement post, seen on Instagram here. There, the young star gushed about her new fiance and shared her excitement for the future.

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side,” Nicola wrote.

Nicola is an actress most recently seen in the successful television series Bates Motel and the movie The Last Airbender. She was previously in a relationship with Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid. Before dating Nicola, Brooklyn was linked to Hugo actress Chloe Grace Moretz and model Hana Cross.

Friends and fans could not contain their excitement for the couple. Over 500,000 people liked Brooklyn’s announcement, and the comment section was filled with heart emoji and well wishes for the two.

“Now this made me smile! congrats you beautiful people,” one commenter wrote.