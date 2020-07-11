Cam’Ron Valdez Names Cornhuskers Among His Final Commitment Candidates

The University of Nebraska football team was named among the seven finalists for the commitment of Cam’Ron Valdez on Friday. One of the best running backs in the Texas high school ranks for the 2021 class took to his Twitter account to announce the schools he’s still considering for his commitment. The prospect posted a video that slowly unveiled all the teams he is still considering and the Huskers made the cut.

247Sports ranks Valdez as a 4-star prospect based on their composite rankings. He’s also rated as the 17th best running back and 50th best player in the state of Texas for the 2021 class.

The running back prospect already has 24 scholarship offers but narrowed down his list to the seven teams he said he’s going to be considering from here on out. In addition to Nebraska, Valdez named Utah, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Arizona State, and Arkansas.

Marshall Levenson of Sports Illustrated’s Pokes Reports said he believes that Oklahoma State is in a great position to land the running back, but other analysts are predicting him to commit elsewhere. 247Sports analysts believe the Texas product is going to stay closer to home. They believe he’s leaning towards Texas Tech.

That doesn’t mean the Nebraska football team is necessarily on the outside looking in. What it does mean, as analysts close to the Huskers have pointed out, is that head coach Scott Frost and his staff will need to get Valdez to come to Lincoln for an official visit.

Danny Jaillett of Husker Corner pointed out that Nebraska has had a great deal of success at recruiting the running back position over the last few years. He added the Huskers already have two players that could be the “lead backs” of the future for the Cornhuskers in Marvin Scott III and Sevion Morrison. He also said the goal here is clearly to get another running back who can continue to carry the load when Morrison and Scott depart.

“Valdez certainly fits that mold,” Jaillet wrote. “When you look at what he can do with the football, it’s truly impressive. He is a very elusive running back, who runs bigger than his size… he is definitely on the smaller side for a running back. However, he uses his physicality and his speed to burst through holes. What I liked most when watching his film was the fact that he didn’t hesitate. His speed through the hole was extremely impressive, and once he got into the open field, he was difficult to bring down.”

After rushing for 1,175 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018, Valdez went for 1,697 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019. The career-high in yards came last year, despite just 12 more carries than the previous season.