Mary-Kate Olsen Visits Her Manhattan Office, First Time The Fashion Designer Is Seen Since Filing For Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted for the first time since serving her husband, Pierre “Oliver” Sarkozy, divorce papers. The fashion designer and her identical twin sister, Ashley Olsen, visited a building in New York City where their company is housed according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Mary-Kate and her husband separated in April after four years of marriage.

Mary-Kate left the Hamptons, where she has been staying recently to visit Manhattan. The Passport To Paris star had on a chic, bohemian ensemble. The former actress wore a black tank top that showed off her slender arms, white wide-leg pants, and black shoes. It appeared as though the fashion designer was braless as she walked across a Manhattan sidewalk. Her signature light brown locks were parted down the center of her head and reached the lower section of her back.

The former Full House star was heavily accessorized. Mary-Kate had on several long necklaces, an armband, and a large ring. From the photographs, it was unable to decipher if the actress was wearing her wedding band. Mary-Kate carried a sizeable black designer purse with a red piece of clothing inside. The star capped off the look with round sunglasses and a black protective mask. The fashion designer was tan and fresh-faced as she appeared to have little to no makeup on.

Mary-Kate sipped on a cup of takeout coffee as she exited the headquarters of her fashion design business, The Row. The 34-year-old created the company with her twin sister Ashley back in 2006. The Row is just one of two successful clothing lines the sisters run. The sisters also produced the more affordable label Elizabeth and James. These fashion ventures have earned Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley, millions of dollars, as well as serious accolades.

Although not photographed together, accompanying Mary-Kate was her sister and a bodyguard. Ashley, dressed in a long white button-down shirt and black pants, stopped for a quick smoke break outside the office building at some point during the twin’s visit.

This outing was the first time Mary-Kate had been spotted since she began divorce proceedings in April. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress initially filed the documents privately, but the information was released to the public in May. The divorce proceedings turned a bit ugly for the star as Oliver reportedly terminated the lease for their apartment after the papers were filed. Mary-Kate then requested a quick divorce to protect her belongings. However, the motion was denied by the courts, and the status of the couple’s divorce remains unclear.