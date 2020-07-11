Daniela Tamayo Sizzles In A Very Revealing Yellow Bikini Top On Instagram

On Saturday morning, Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo took to her Instagram page and shared a hot snap to wow her legions of followers.

In the picture, Daniela could be seen rocking a very revealing yellow bikini top that featured a plunging neckline and several cutouts. The risque top allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. Moreover, she also flashed her bare midsection to tease her fans.

It looked like she sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. Her makeup application seemingly included some foundation that rendered her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light pink lipstick, shimmery nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows, as well as nose and chin contouring.

Daniela wore her highlighted tresses down, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in the city of Medellín in Colombia’s Antioquia province. To pose for the snap, the hottie stood in a nondescript room. She folded one of her arms over her stomach and lightly touched her hair with the other hand. She slightly tilted her head, parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

Daniela added a caption in Spanish and informed her fans that her sexy bikini top was from the online beachwear retailer, Coconut Swimsuits. That apart, she also tagged her makeup artist, Manuela Lopez, in the post for acknowledgement.

The picture racked up more than 6000 likes within 13 hours of posting. Additionally, many of Daniela’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted 230-plus messages to praise her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and sensual sense of style.

“You look more and more beautiful in every new picture,” one of her fans shared his observation.

“I can have thousands of problems but seeing you makes my life happy, you look very pretty!” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you are very beautiful!! You have gorgeous eyes,” a third admirer remarked.

“Amazing body! What a hot bikini! Love the pic,” a fourth follower wrote.

Several of her fellow models and IG notables also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Nanis Ochoa and Luz Elena Echeverria.

A day ago, Daniela posted another hot picture of herself on her timeline in which she was featured rocking a dark-green, polka-dotted bikini, one that allowed her to show off major sideboob and her peachy posterior.