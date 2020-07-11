Matt Lauer Has A Date With A Mystery Brunette Aboard His Boat Resilient

Matt Lauer was spotted on a date with a mystery brunette on Friday. The disgraced Today anchor took an unidentified woman out on his boat for a day date, according to TMZ. The couple took a ride on Lauer’s yacht, Resilient, in Orient, New York, and had lunch nearby.

Lauer dressed casually for the occasion in jeans and a white button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The former newsman accessorized with a protective mask and sunglasses, and his date coordinated well with him. The unidentified woman had on a flowy white sundress and sunglasses. The woman accessorized simply and had a mask around her neck in photographs. Although the woman’s identity was not revealed, she looked strikingly similar to Lauer’s friend, Shamin Abas. The two reportedly started dating late last year. Abas also shares a resemblance to Lauer’s ex-wife Annette Roque. The couple finalized their divorce in September of last year after 20 years of marriage, according to People.

The pair dined at the brand new restaurant, Duryea’s Orient Point, which is located on the North Fork of Long Island. The restaurant only opened a few weeks ago and offered Mediterranean inspired dishes. Lauer and his date had a great view as the table looked out over the water. The couple was seen chatting and laughing over a large vegetable platter. At one point, Lauer leaned in a tiny bit to speak closer to his date.

After the lunch, Lauer and his date boarded his 38-foot Hinckley Yacht that is based out of Sag Harbor, New York. Lauer was a gentleman as he grabbed the woman’s hand to help her board. The couple both took off their shoes before coming on the boat. The mystery brunette climbed aboard the vessel first, and then Lauer handed her some personal items before he joined her. The woman quickly took a seat next to the captain’s chair. A dockman assisted Lauer with the lines, and then two took off for a ride.

The pair was aboard Lauer’s $1.4 million yacht that was shrewdly named ‘Resilient.’ The moniker is an interesting choice based on Lauer’s history. The newsman was fired from NBC in 2017 after several allegations of sexual misconduct came to light. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former news anchor has indicated that he was ready to take his story public. The former anchor had been discussing the possibility of doing a big interview. Nothing formal has been announced, although Lauer was reportedly ready for a comeback.

The disgraced anchor had been slowly coming out of his Hamptons home to test the waters and was ready to get back to work now that his divorce was final.