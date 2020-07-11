Bethenny Frankel, 49, Flaunts Her Age-Defying Body In A White Swimsuit And Cowboy Hat

The former 'RHONY' star wowed fans with her new Instagram upload.

Bethenny Frankel once again put her age-defying body on show this week when she slipped into a white swimsuit. The businesswoman and former Real Housewives of New York City star wowed her Instagram followers on Friday, July 10, when she shared a photo of herself on the bow of a boat in her swimwear.

The 49-year-old star looked years younger than her actual age as she proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym. Bethenny’s uber-toned body was on full show as her skintight one-piece hugged her curves and also revealed her muscular legs. It skimmed her slim waist and framed her tanned décolletage and lean arms.

The mom to 10-year-old daughter Bryn had a big smile on her face while she posed for the camera, which was out on a large body of water, though she didn’t confirm her exact location in the upload.

Bethenny showed off a confident pose with her legs apart and rested both of hands on her upper thighs with her arms down by her sides, shortly after she got very real on social media by sharing a makeup-free photo to show fans what she actually looks like most days.

She kept her eyes shielded from the beating down sun with a pair of green reflective lensed shades with white frames. She also sported a straw cowboy hat on her head with a blue piece of material wrapped around it.

Bethenny accessorized with a stack of bracelets on her right wrist and had her natural shoulder-length brunette hair down. She stood in front of what appeared to be an array of mountains in the background.

As for her swimsuit, the all-white number featured a round neck with thicker straps over both shoulders and appeared to feature text over the right side of her chest that referenced “love.”

She shared an inspiring message for her 2.2 million followers in the caption alongside the hashtag #summeroflive.

And plenty of fans were clearly impressed by Bethenny’s sizzling new shot.

“Love one pieces! You look great!” one Instagram user said.

Another commented that Bethenny was “killing the game” alongside a fire emoji.

“Most beautiful body my god!” a fourth comment read.

Bethenny’s stunning snap has received over 34,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she posted it to her account.

But this isn’t the first time the star has proudly showed off her flawless body in a one-piece. Last year, she wowed fans with a makeup- and filter-free Instagram upload that showed her as she joked around on a pretend surfboard while vacationing in Florida in a striped swimsuit with a cut-out on the torso.