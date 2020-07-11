Carrie Underwood Shows Off How She Spent Her 10th Wedding Anniversary With Mike Fisher

With a little help from Blake Shelton.

It was all about love and the great outdoors for Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary together this week. The loved-up couple headed to the wide open spaces of Wyoming to commemorate a whole decade since their wedding day, and Carrie gave fans a peak at how they celebrated together via her TikTok account.

The country superstar — who took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a sweet message for Mike with two throwback photos — shared a collection of videos with her fans on the video sharing site which showed her and Mike as they spent some quality time together in the country on Friday, July 10.

The clip began with a look at the couple out in the water as they did some fishing. Carrie appeared to be behind the camera and filmed her husband as he dropped the line in the water while up to his knees in a lake.

And it seemed like their fishing trip was pretty successful, as the video then cut to a look at a person thought to be the “Drnking Alone” singer letting a pretty large catch go back into the water.

As for what else the country singer and retired Nashville Predators hockey player got up to, Carrie also shared a look at the stunning scenery as they took a trip through a forest on what appeared to be an off-road vehicle. They also hopped on their horses and rode around the countryside in cowboy hats.

The video was set to the sounds of Carrie’s fellow country star and friend Blake Shelton. The mom of two’s clip was soundtracked by Blake’s hit “God’s Country.”

And fans clearly loved getting a peek inside the couple’s big anniversary celebration, as the comments section was flooded with praise for the duo who have welcomed 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah into the world since they tied the knot 10 years ago.

“If my life isn’t like this, I don’t want it!” one person said.

“What a blessed life!! Love y’all!!” another TikTok user commented.

“This looks SO fun omgggg. happy anniversary beautiful,” another comment read.

Carrie previously gave fans a look at their trip to Wyoming on TikTok earlier this week. That time, she showed off how she and Mike are still keeping it very cool while out in the country as she posted a short clip that showed the two of them in jeans, flannel shirts, and cowboy boots while they strutted their stuff as if they were on a runway.