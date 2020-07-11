Brazilian Model Amanda Franca Puts On Cheeky Display In Plum Lingerie Set

Brazilian model Amanda Franca left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram offering. Clad in a lacy plum bra and black thong, the model had fans flocking to view her cheeky display in the two racy photos that she had uploaded on social media.

According to Google Translate, Amanda shared her enthusiasm for a particular type of lingerie. In the caption, she said that she was passionate about lace lingerie. She wanted to know if her fans had the same obsession that she had. Of course, her fans wanted to engage with her and told her their thoughts in the comments section.

The lace bra exposed all of Amanda’s curves and then some. She flaunted her considerable cleavage in the balconette bra that lifted and sculpted her bust to perfection. The deep plum and black bra offset her bronzed tan and she looked smoking hot as she posed for the pics.

Amanda teamed the bra with its matching thong. The silky bottoms clung to her curvaceous hips and put her pert derriere on display. Across the front, it had a lace inset that matched the bra’s fabric.

The lingerie set left Amanda’s midsection bare. She showed off her ripped abs and minuscule waist that emphasized her glorious hourglass frame.

The model styled her hair like an accessory. She slicked it into a side-part and then draped the wavy tresses over her shoulders and to the sides of her bust, thus creating a frame for her enticing décolletage.

It also appeared as if she was wearing a full face of makeup that included a bold cat-eye and nude lips. Amanda’s jewelry did not detract from her risqué ensemble. She wore earrings, a ring and a delicate gold necklace with a pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Amanda posed by leaning against a French door. She gave the camera a provocative look while looking over her shoulder. Because she was standing in profile, she was able to show off her luscious booty.

The influencer faced the lens in the second snap. She put her left hand on top of her crown, while reaching behind her head with the other. She tilted her hips and seduced the camera with her hazel eyes and full pout.

Amanda’s fans showered her with compliments and praise in the comments section.

“Stunning,” one fan raved, while another called her “beautiful and yummy.”

With a total of over 677,000 followers on Instagram alone, Amanda has a growing fan base. She regularly shares sexy pics and cute videos on her feed, much to the delight of her admirers. This particular image has already amassed more than 13,000 likes in a short span of time.