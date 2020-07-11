’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Wonder If Tim Will Remain Faithful To Melyza

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are questioning whether Tim will be able to stay faithful to his girlfriend, Melyza, this time around, according to a report from Screen Rant.

At the beginning of the season, Tim revealed that he made the mistake of cheating on Melyza just one month before she was expected to arrive in America. Tim said he planned on proposing to her during that trip, but things didn’t go according to plan. While talking to the show’s cameras, he confessed that he was unable to handle the distance and found comfort in another woman. When Melyza arrived, she quickly became suspicious and searched his social media accounts for the proof she needed to confront him, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Tim’s mistake not only broke Melyza’s trust in him, but it also caused her to change her mind about moving to America to be with him. In an attempt to prove that he was truly committed to the Colombian woman, he decided to travel to her home country indefinitely.

During an earlier episode of the season, Tim confessed his transgression to his friends. The group became angry at him and insisted that Melyza shouldn’t trust him again.

“Last year the distance between me and Melyza at that time was very difficult,” he said. “I felt lonely, and the girl I ultimately cheated with was a co-worker. It got to a point where we did have a full-out intimate sexual encounter.”

Several viewers have taken to social media to question Tim’s intentions, while others believe he is genuinely remorseful enough to change his ways, as noted in the report.

Meanwhile, Tim’s mother is concerned about her son moving to a foreign country and tried to persuade him to stay. She assured him that his mistake wasn’t enough of a reason to pack up and leave.

“But not everybody cheats,” he quickly fired back.

During his confessional, Tim told cameras that he’s taking full responsibility for his actions.

“I think, yeah, every couple has their struggles, but the struggles that we were having were maybe more directly attributed to some things that I personally needed to work on,” he said.

The couple met while Melyza was working in the United States and their chemistry was undeniable. Unfortunately, she was scheduled to move to another state for work, which forced the couple to try their hand at a long-distance relationship. Needless to say, Tim wasn’t a fan of the arrangement.