‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Fulton ‘Kidnapped And Chained To A Radiator’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal shocking detail about Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) whereabouts. Executive producer, Bradley Bell, confirmed that Flo will find herself in trouble and it seems as if Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) are responsible.

The last time that viewers saw Flo, she had been knocked out cold by Penny. While Sally was initially shocked by Penny’s actions, they realized they needed to do something about Penny’s body before Wyatt came home. After deciding to put the former waitress into Penny’s car, they dragged her out of the back door just as Wyatt arrived.

“What the hell?” Wyatt exclaimed. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers did not know what Wyatt had seen.

Bell Mentions Flo’s Love Scenes

Bell spoke to The Washington Post about how the cast and crew have been dealing with the intimate scenes of the show. Certain regulations have been put in place, due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the show using blow-up dolls and the spouses of actors to film close-contact scenes.

When asked about how The Bold and the Beautiful have been filming love scenes since they returned to production, Bell became very specific and pointed to an epic spoiler that fans have long been wondering about.

The award-winning writer and producer detailed how they filmed a recent The Bold and the Beautiful storyline involving Flo. He said that they used Bowden’s real-life husband, Ben Jorgensen, to film the scene’s climax.

Flo Fulton Was ‘Kidnapped & Chained To A Radiator’

The outlet reported that Bowden’s character, Flo, was “kidnapped and chained to a radiator” and that her co-star Darin Brooks, who plays Wyatt Spencer, came to her rescue.

Bell said that the scene “called for a big embrace and a kiss.”

“So once she was freed, we stopped tape, Katrina’s husband came in and they finished the scene. We see the back of his head, and I think it’s very convincing it’s really Darin.”

The B&B spoilers suggest that Wyatt went on a hunt after discovering that Flo was missing. He found her and they had a heartfelt reunion.

Sally & Penny’s Plan Falls Apart

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Sally and Penny took things a step further after they left the beach house. They didn’t just threaten Flo when she woke up but they kidnapped her and took her to a second location. They also made sure that she could not escape by chaining her to a radiator.

In the meantime, Wyatt suspected that something was wrong with his girlfriend and went to look for her. Perhaps he didn’t believe Sally’s story about where Penny was and decided to investigate for himself.

Either way, Sally and Penny will have a lot of explaining to do. Unless Flo has a bout of amnesia or Wyatt already knows about Sally’s crimes.