Chris Brown Is Reportedly ‘Proud’ & Not Afraid Of Showing How ‘Super Attracted’ He Is To Ex Ammika Harris

Chris Brown is reportedly not shy about showing how much he adores his ex and mother of his child, Ammika Harris.

According to Hollywood Life, the “Run It” singer has a method as to why he comments underneath several of Harris’ Instagram posts. The model often snaps photos of herself and with their son, Aeko Brown, 7 months. Brown often shares how beautiful he thinks Harris is and how much she means to him. While some fans think he’s being protective over his baby mama, a source revealed to the outlet that he doesn’t feel threatened by any of Harris’ admirers. Instead, Brown does it to show Harris that he has her on his mind throughout the day. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Harris and Aeko have been in Germany since the beginning of the year, with Brown being in California.

“Chris has an admiration for Ammika that is very strong and is only amplified being physically away from her,” the source shared. “He really wants her to be happy and he knows that he will be happy when he gets to see her. He always loves talking to her and when he isn’t that is when he makes comments about her on her Insta.”

Brown gushed over his ex on Instagram on Thursday, July 2. In the snap, which you can see here, Harris posed to one side of her body while she wore a tube top and gold necklace. Underneath her post, Brown shared how she looks “amazing” no matter which direction she decides to pose in.

Although Harris jetted off to Germany in January, she and Brown were able to see each other as they traveled back and forth to each other. However, with the recent coronavirus pandemic, the singer primarily sees his family through FaceTime or on social media. According to another insider, they haven’t seen each other in “so long,” but Brown isn’t worried his love will stray away into another relationship.

“Chris isn’t the jealous type, but she’s still the mother of his son and he’s super attracted to her. What guy wouldn’t be?” the source shared.

Brown and Harris dated off and on since 2015 before she became pregnant with Aeko. During her pregnancy, they decided not to disclose any details during that time, the couple has been showing Aeko’s milestones as he continues to grow. While they’re working on their co-parenting relationship virtually, their romance has proven to be more difficult while Harris is overseas. However, the distance has reportedly made Brown “prioritize” what he wants and if he wants to be serious about their relationship.