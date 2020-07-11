‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Kevin Makes A Massive Mistake

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, July 13 teases storylines from November 26, 2003, and Kevin needs some legal help from his big brother Michael. Lily needs forgiveness from her mom and dad, and Nick needs some help after Victor discovers what he’s done.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) told his brother Michael (Christian LeBlanc) his latest plan, according to SheKnows Soaps. Kevin asked Michael for some legal advice and some money, but once the lawyer realized his brother’s girlfriend was Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), he wasn’t very interested in helping Kevin. Although Kevin is worried about going to jail over the whole thing with Lily, Michael does not have a good solution for his brother.

Meanwhile, Lily begged forgiveness from mom Dru (Victoria Rowell) and dad Neil (Kristoff St. John). She ended up getting an STI from Kevin, which was horrifying for the teenager. She continued to have to pay the consequences of her ill-advised relationship with the older guy over and over. Then, Neil pushed Lily to press charges against Kevin. After all, she had an obligation to ensure that Kevin did not take advantage of other young girls in the future, so Lily relented, which made both Dru and Neil proud of their young daughter. With all that decided, the family discussed their upcoming trip to Japan, and Lily expressed how excited she was to travel overseas.

Robert Voets / CBS

Elsewhere, Diane (Susan Walter) came to take custody of Kyle, and Jack (Peter Bergman) was devastated to lose his son. Jack’s wife, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), also took the situation hard. Phyllis and Diane ended up having an explosive argument when Phyllis tried to coach Diane about all of Kyle’s favorite bedtime stories and routines. Unfortunately for Phyllis, her reception at helping Victor (Eric Braeden) take over Jabot could end up destroying her marriage.

Finally, Victor discovered that son Nick (Joshua Morrow) had pulled one over on him. Victor had just visited his abusive father, Albert, and The Mustache explained to his family how awful his dad had been. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) let Nick know how glad she was that he helped Victor go see Albert. She was happy to see that Nick and Victor seemed to be mending their relationship. Of course, Victor and Nick kept a secret, which at least one person picked up on. Then, Victor told Nick that he’d made a grave mistake when he decided to place his trust in somebody. Nick shook in his boots when Victor revealed that he knew the identity of who had turned him in.