Sofia Vergara Shakes Her Hips In A White Dress During Her 48th Birthday Party

Sofia celebrated her birthday with a group of family members, and it looked like she had a blast.

Sofia Vergara turned 48 years old on Friday, and she proved that she can move just as well as a woman half her age by doing a little dance during her birthday celebration.

The America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram on her birthday to share a collection of photos and a video with her 19.4 million followers. The uploads revealed that she was surrounded by family members, including a few of the furry variety, as she partied the day away.

Sofia also showed off her stunning summer style. The outfit she chose to wear for her special day was a breezy white maxi dress. The garment had a romantic boho vibe. It was constructed out of lightweight fabric that was slightly sheer when the light hit it right. The dress had slinky spaghetti straps and a V-neck that displayed the actress’ décolletage. The neckline was trimmed with lace and large ruffles that added even more volume to Sofia’s voluptuous bust. The waist was cinched in, and the ankle-length skirt flared out to accentuate her hourglass shape. The skirt was also decorated with bands of lace.

Sofia wore her glossy brunette hair down with a center part, and she appeared to have on makeup that included a smokey eye and dark pink lipstick.

In her first photo, Sofia was pictured sitting on an outdoor sofa with her adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, perched on her lap. Sofia’s look-alike niece, Claudia Vergara, was sitting on the tiled patio in front of the furniture. She wore a white dress that was similar to her aunt’s. The group was also joined by Baguette, a larger chihuahua who belongs to Claudia’s son, Manolo. The canine was clad in a cute patterned dress.

Sofia’s post included half-a-dozen photos of herself and her family members. She was pictured posing with Manalo and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, and her guests were shown enjoying a meal together. There was also a shot of Bubbles rocking a pink floral-print dress and a purple belt adorned with a large bow.

Sofia’s final slide was a video that showed her dancing to upbeat Latin music. She was barefoot, and she had her feet spread wide apart as she swayed her hips to the beat and shook her backside. The Modern Family star had added a colorful silky robe to her ensemble, and she was wearing a pair of large hoop earrings that swung as she moved.

“So long, TikTok,” Sofia said after the music ended.

Sofia isn’t the only member of the family who celebrated a birthday this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress uploaded photos from Bubble’s birthday party to her Instagram account on Thursday. She treated the cute pooch to a picnic in the park.