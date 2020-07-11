Laura Marie Puts On A Busty Show In A Green Crop Top & White Seamless Shorts

Laura Marie took to her Instagram account on Friday night to share yet another racy photo with her adoring fans. The gorgeous model rocked a comfy and casual look as she enjoyed a sunny day.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked hotter than ever as she sported a tight green crop top. The shirt clung to her ample bust and included a low cut neckline to flaunt her colossal cleavage. The garment also featured thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

She teamed the top with a pair of white seamless shorts that fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The bottoms accentuated her long, lean legs and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. She accessorized the style with dangling gold earrings and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura posed with both of her hands near her chest. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee as she arched her back a bit and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a swimming pool could be seen as well as some trees.

Laura wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that tumbled down her back.

She also sported a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and dark pink gloss on her plump pout.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 4,100 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous babe,” one follower stated.

“Your BEAUTY has no limits my princess,” declared another.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look the prettiest as always,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura flashed her enviable curves when she rocked a purple bikini top and a pair of nude fishnet pants while spending a day at the beach. That video also proved to be popular among fans, collecting more than 9,100 views and nearly 100 comments to date.