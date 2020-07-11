Naya Rivera: Ventura County Sherriff’s Office Hopes To Bring Family ‘Closure’ As She Remains Missing

As the search for Naya Rivera continues, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Eric Buschow says he hopes to give her family the answers they need as soon as possible.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a press conference was held regarding Rivera’s disappearance on Friday, July 10. During the press conference, Buschow said the Ventura County Sherriff’s Office is remaining focused on discovering Rivera’s whereabouts. The former Glee star has been missing since Wednesday, July 8, and was last seen enjoying a boat ride and swim at Lake Piru with her son, Josey Dorsey, 4.

“We’re still continuing the search,” the spokesperson said. “We know everyone’s concerned out there, about this case and provide some closure for her family. This is a situation that is difficult because we don’t know if she will be found five minutes from now or five days from now.”

Vittorio Zunino / Getty Images

Buschow continued to give an update on how Rivera’s family has been holding up since she went missing. Rivera shares Josey with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, who has been with his son since she went missing. Additionally, the actress has a close-knit family that consists of siblings Mychal and Nickayla, as well as her mother, Yolanda. In the press conference, Buschow said the department has remained in constant communication with the family over the past few days, and hope to assist them in any way they can.

“We have a liaison with the family, working with them, and, of course, they are going through an extremely difficult time,” Buschow stated. “We’re trying to do everything we can to provide as many resources as we can and provide some closure for them.”

Ventura County deemed the search for Rivera as a recovery mission on Thursday, July 9. They have since presumed she’s dead and is now looking to find the exact whereabouts of her body. The department has enlisted the help of cadaver dogs, sonar devices, a Coast Guard helicopter and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to help locate Rivera’s body.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Lake Piru has a reputation for drowning due to the unsafe conditions. Buschow said the lake is two miles and 130 feet, which is a reason Rivera hasn’t been found as of yet. He said the department currently one to two feet of visibility, and they’re unsure where the possible drowning occurred. After Rivera and Josey were out for several hours when the boat staff realized they hadn’t returned their rental. Josey was soon found sleeping in the boat while wearing a life jacket.

Rivera’s last Instagram message before her disappearance showed the bond she had with her son. In the photo, which you can see here, the actress embraced her son and captioned the adorable post, “just the two of us.”