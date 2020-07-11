Luciana Del Mar Hits The Gym In A Racy White Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts

Luciana Del Mar showed off her gym-honed curves in a racy video posted her Instagram account on Friday night. The sexy model showed some skin as she revealed her workout to fans.

In the sexy video, Luciana looked smoking hot as she rocked a white sports bra that fit snugly around her ample bust and boasted racy cutouts to expose her cleavage underneath.

She also rocked a pair of gray spandex Nike shorts that showed off her long, lean legs and round booty while putting her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and tiny waist on full display. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the video, Luciana posed in an array of positions as she promoted Bang Energy drinks. She also got in a sweat sessions as she lifted weights and did some squats. In the background, a large area filled with tons of workout equipment was visible.

Luciana had her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders in the clip.

She also stunned in a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and pink eye shadow, as well as minimal black eyeliner and defined brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Luciana’s 902,000-plus followers flocked to the post to share their appreciation. The video was viewed more than 113,000 times within the first eight hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 230 remarks on the clip during that time.

“Yesss baby crushing it,” one follower declared.

“IM DEAAADDD,” another wrote.

“Sooo Fireee!!” a third comment read.

“U make working out look so good,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show off her fit figure in her online photos. She’s been known to sport sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and tight pants on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she put her enviable curves in the spotlight by wearing a racy black and white lingerie set in the bathroom. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 15,000 likes and over 490 comments.