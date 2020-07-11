Hope Beel Goes Full Bombshell In A Yellow Bra & Ripped Jeans On A Sunny Day

Hope Beel went full bombshell for her most recent Instagram post on Friday night. The stunning model flaunted her curves in a racy outfit as she spent the day outdoors.

In the gorgeous snap, Hope looked like a brunette bombshell as she opted go to shirtless, rocking a yellow bra. The skimpy garment clung tightly to her ample bust and featured thin straps that put her muscular arms and shoulders on full display.

She teamed the lingerie with a pair of ripped jeans. The distressed denim wrapped firmly around her tiny waist and curvy hips and showcased her round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the pic. She accessorized the style with a large brown sunhat on her head.

Hope posed with her backside towards the camera. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee as she rested one hand on her thigh as the other grabbed at her hat. She arched her back slightly and looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the shot, some rolling green hills and a blue sky were visible.

Although Hope covered her dark hair with the hat, she styled the long locks in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and heavy black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink blush on her cheeks and dark pink lipstick.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,900 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the post.

“Love those jeans! Well it doesn’t matter what you wear you’re always classy beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“GIRL DO U EVER TAKE A BAD PICTURE????” another asked.

“Nice pic. Love the hat,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re so freaking gorgeous,” a fourth person declared.

