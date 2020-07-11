O.J. Simpson Seen On Video Partying In Crowded Las Vegas Restaurant To Celebrate Birthday, Not Wearing Mask

O.J. Simpson celebrated his birthday this week by partying in a crowded restaurant in Las Vegas — with no face mask or apparent concern social distancing.

TMZ published video of the NFL legend and convicted felon’s 73rd birthday party, which he spent at a popular spot in Sin City. The report noted that Simpson appeared to be flouting the city’s mandate that people wear facial coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“As you can see, there was lots of close contact, flirting and handshaking as O.J. went without a mask indoors,” the report noted, showing Simpson dancing with several women. “BTW… wearing a mask in Vegas is mandatory in public and while walking through restaurants, but you can take it off when seated at a table.”

Others at the party were seen taking more proper precautions, the report noted, including the mask-wearing DJ for the event. The report noted that Simpson’s age would put him in the at-risk category if he were to contract the virus, but he did not appear to show much concern as he was closer than the recommended six feet to several people who were also not wearing masks.

Simpson has not shied away from the public eye since being released from prison in 2017 after serving close to a decade for an armed robbery conviction, but the report noted that this was the first time he was seen out in public since the coronavirus outbreak started — outside of some visits to the golf course.

It’s likely not for lack of supplies that Simpson chose not to wear a mask. As The Inquisitr reported in early March, close to two weeks before much of the United States went into lockdown, Simpson drew controversy for sharing pictures of a massive shopping trip to Costco for supplies. Simpson was stocking up on bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, and paper cups — all items that were starting to be in short supply as many across the country prepared for what could be an extended time at home.

As the report noted, Simpson also drew some mockery for the precautions, with many making reference to the murder charges he aced.

“Statistically I may have a better chance of being killed by you than the virus,” podcaster Ethan Klein commented on Simpson’s post showing the shopping trip.

“Can you kill the virus for us OJ?” another person replied.

Simpson at the time wore a face mask.