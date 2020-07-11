Issa Vegas Gets Flirty In A Bubble Bath For Hot New Video

Issa Vegas took to her Instagram page today to share a sizzling new video that was made in promotion of Bang Energy drink. She was filmed getting flirty in a bubble bath as she rocked a bright teal bikini.

At the beginning of the clip, Issa sat in the tub and gazed into the distance through the clear railings with views of the lush green scenery. The scene then cut to her moving her hips to the side and dancing in the tub. Bubbles covered her arms, torso, and legs and she appeared to be having a blast.

Her bikini top was a bright tone and was strapless with two square pieces of fabric that covered her chest. Her matching bottoms had a low-waisted cut with straps that rested on her hips. Her tan contrasted well against the bright swimsuit, and her skin looked flawless.

She wore her hair down in a side part with her locks brushed around her shoulders. Her bright makeup application apparently included light purple eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and light pink lipstick.

Issa was seen holding a can of the “Miami Cola” flavored drink, and also took large sips.

Throughout the rest of the clip, Issa made pouty faces, rubbed bubbles on her figure, and showed off her bare, curvy booty. She also leaned forward and brushed water on herself in a flirty manner before shaking the water off her hands. She then did a small dance and turned to her right to strike a pose with one hip popped.

Towards the end of the video, Issa blew a kiss to the camera and smiled.

The backdrop included palm trees with views of the blue skies.

The update has racked up over 197,100 views in the first 11 hours since it went live, and her admirers packed the comments section with their positive messages.

“Lovely beautiful,” declared a supporter.

“Baddest woman out there,” gushed a second devotee.

“So beautiful,” raved another social media user.

“Simply jawdropping [sic],” wrote another admirer.

The blonde also posted another eye-catching swimsuit update to her page a week ago. That time, she shared eight photos of herself striking a variety of poses in a tiny black bikini. In the first photo, she stood with her left knee bent and leaned forward slightly with her right hand on her lower back. She raised her left hand by her ear, and glanced at the camera with her lips parted. Her cleavage and bare booty were on show.