Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine Applauds ‘The Chi’ For Diverse Storylines

Actor Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine is applauding The Chi for highlighting diverse storylines across the board, according to a report from CBS Local.

On the Chicago-based television series, which was created by Lena Waithe, Mwine plays the role of Ronnie Davis, a man who has had more than his fair share of struggle and disappointment throughout his life. Ronnie served in the military but was offered nothing from his country when he returned. During the first season, he accidentally killed a child after finding him with his dead son’s necklace. He later went to prison and has been battling addiction, all while taking care of his sick grandmother.

Season 3 has been a fresh slate for Ronnie, who is now determined to live a better life and maybe redeem his name in the process.

“It’s like a Greek tragedy, but it’s a Chicago South Side tragedy,” he said. “The trials and tribulations, the ups and downs. What’s incredible is that I’m discovering it along the way.”

The actor went on to say that he appreciates being a part of a show that takes the time to tell stories everyone can relate to.

“We need to have diverse stories representing diverse backgrounds,” he continued. “It’s really refreshing to be able to see a range of representation on that show and to be able to have that airing now. It feels like a blessing because it resonates differently than it could’ve before. We’re all looking for something to do that’s a release and I think that’s good show to do that.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Mwine also mentioned Common, who served as executive producer on the series. He said spending time with the artist has been an incredible experience. Mwine compared Common to the soil, saying that he is just the real deal. He also said he admired the other man’s overall openness, which is a rare trait to find in someone these days.

And Mwine isn’t the only actor on the show singing its praises. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael Epps recently spoke out about the positive light The Chi has been shedding on his beloved city of Chicago. The young actor said it’s easy to assume the worst of a city you aren’t familiar with but the show has done an excellent job of shifting the negativity typically associated with the city.

During last week’s episode, the neighborhood rallied together to search for Kiesha, played by Birgundi Baker. Viewers last saw Kiesha sitting at a lonely bus stop before Ronnie approached and the two shared an awkward stare. Ronnie is the last person to have seen the young woman, but it doesn’t seem like he actually had anything to do with her disappearance. In Sunday’s upcoming episode, it seems Ronnie will become more determined than ever to regain the trust of his community by finding Kiesha.