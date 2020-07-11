Nancy Pelosi Slams Roger Stone Decision, Wants Law Against Pardon For Those Who Break Law Protecting President

Nancy Pelosi is speaking out against Donald Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of longtime political adviser Roger Stone, saying she wants a law preventing future pardons from those who commit crimes to protect the president.

Pelosi appeared on CNN hours after the White House announced that Trump would be commuting the sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying to investigators and intimidating a witness. Trump had long spoken out against what he believed to be an unfair prosecution and hinted that he would intervene in Stone’s sentencing, and followed through on Friday.

In a statement announcing the move, the White House said that Stone was the victim of a “hoax” in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Friday night, via Fox News. “There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that did not exist.”

The decision was widely criticized, with many saying that Trump was trying to protect a longtime confidant who was convicted after lying to protect the president. Pelosi said blamed “the president and his henchmen” and noted that many close to Trump have been convicted of crimes. She called on Congress to pass a law that would outlaw pardons for people who were jailed for a crime that was meant to protect the president.

Pelosi had long been vocal in opposition to what she saw as improper conduct on Trump’s part, including a series of statements that he was considering a pardon for his longtime political adviser. As The Hill noted, Pelosi said back in February that she believed the president engaged in political interference for Stone’s sentencing, and called for an investigation into the Department of Justice’s handling of the matter. The Department of Justice had revised its sentencing recommendation, reversing a call from prosecutors that he serve more significant time in jail. The decision drew widespread criticism at the time, and led to growing speculation that Trump would pardon Stone before he served time in jail.