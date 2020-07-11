Keke Palmer & August Alsina Get Into A Heated Twitter Exchange Following Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘RTT’ Interview

August Alsina had a few harsh comments for Keke Palmer after an old photo of them surfaced on Twitter.

On Friday, July 10, Palmer tweeted about the importance of not revealing too much of your personal life to the world. The tweet came the same day that Alsina’s ex-girlfriend, Jada Pinkett Smith, confirmed she was involved in a relationship with Alsina while she was separated from her husband, Will Smith. When one of Alsina’s fans caught wind of Palmer’s tweet, they shared an older photo of Palmer and Alsina, which you can see here. The photo showed Palmer on the passenger’s side of Alsina’s car, and the fan asked “this you?” in the caption.

“Yes, girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing,” Palmer shared after she retweeted the photo.

Alsina then retweeted Palmer’s tweet and shared it on his Twitter page. He confirmed he never dated Palmer but implied that he could’ve been with her if he wanted. The singer then told his millions of followers that Palmer was obsessed with him when they were close friends.

“U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man,” Alsina responded. “You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me that u sent, worried abt who I date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

Michael Buckner

Many Twitter users decided to come to Palmer’s defense following Alsina’s comments. Several commenters said the tweet was unnecessary and felt it was displaced anger. Others felt the singer was being too emotional and didn’t realize that Palmer didn’t say anything negative about him. Alsina later followed up with another tweet and said he thought Palmer was being shady towards him. He also said he and Palmer were friends, but he didn’t enjoy feeling disrespected by her.

Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

Palmer also took to Instagram to share her views on the matter. She posted a selfie, which you can see here, and posted a lengthy caption that showed how she was upset by the remarks from her former friend. While she didn’t name Alsina directly, Palmer said she wanted to “be mean” and post “screenshots” of texts Alsina allegedly sent her, but she knows the pain he’s feeling isn’t because of her.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Alsina revealed to Angela Yee that he and Pinkett Smith dated for a brief time. One week later, Pinkett Smith referred to the romance as an “entanglement” and credited the relationship for being the reason she decided to work things out with her husband.