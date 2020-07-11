Anita Herbert Puts Sculpted Bod On Show In Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Anita Herbert took to her Instagram page today to share a two-part photo set and put her sculpted body on show. She rocked a black crop top and tiny white bikini bottoms as she posed outside in a grassy area.

The fitness model held a white water bottle in her left hand and drank out of it. Her eyes were closed and short wisps of her hair blew slightly in the wind. She propped out one leg in front and placed her right hand by her side.

Her black crop top had short sleeves and large writing in white font in the front next to a graphic of a crown. Her bikini bottoms had a classic cut with straps that rested high on her hips, and her incredible abs and muscular legs were hard to miss.

Anita wore her hair in a couple of pigtails and brushed her locks in front of her shoulders. Her makeup application apparently included dark purple eyeshadow with silver highlights under her brows and dark long lashes. She accessorized with stud earrings and clipped a pair of sunglasses onto her shirt. Moreover, her periwinkle blue manicure peeked through.

Behind her was a green hill with trees in the distance. The photo was taken on a sunny day, and she was drenched in bright sunlight that left her tan looking glowing.

The second part of the update was a promotional shot of various products.

The update was shared six hours ago and it’s garnered over 14,200 likes so far. Her fans gushed about her good looks and her caption in the comments section.

“Wise words!! Getting shape is Hard work!! Thanks Anita!!! The best!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Only hard work pays off,” declared a second social media user.

“I’m on my second order of hypo burn and thermometer sleep and have added hyper load to my second order,” shared a third admirer.

In addition, a fan received an answer to a question they had for the model.

“What veggies do you usually eat. I also love them, but I feel very bloated after eating some,” they asked.

“I love pretty much all veggies, except celery! I HATE celery,” wrote Anita.

The sensation also posted another four-part update to her page four days ago, that time opting for a white bikini, sneakers, and a denim shirt that fell down her shoulders. In the first photo, she stood on a sidewalk and propped out her left foot and placed her hands by her hips. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders.