Gabby Epstein Shows Off Flawless Figure In White Top And Skimpy Panties

Australian model Gabby Epstein captured hearts around the world on social media after she shared two stunning new snapshots of herself on Friday, July 10. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.3 million followers as it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old hottie, who is most famously known for being a blogger and fashion model, was photographed outdoors for the images, which looked to be the same. She stole the show as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing while on her bicycle. She further emitted a sweet vibe as she smiled shyly and looked away from the camera.

Her long blond hair, which featured dark roots and highlights, was pulled back in a ponytail and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in slight waves.

Gabby also appeared to be sporting a full makeup application, adding an air of sophistication and glamour to the look. The makeup seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, eyeliner, mascara, and red lipstick.

What clearly demanded the most attention, however, was her flawless and enviable figure, which she was able to flaunt with a revealing ensemble.

Gabby wore a white top that featured long sleeves, and an off-the-shoulder design. Though the sleeves were loose, the top’s body was quite form-fitting on the model, highlighting her tiny core and bust. The top also exposed just a hint of cleavage. As the garment was cropped it also displayed a bit of her midriff.

The model teamed the top with a revealing pair of panties. The briefs, which were designed with a skimpy cut, helped her show off her curvy hips. As the underwear also featured a bit of a low-rise design, its side-straps managed to again draw attention to her toned core.

Gabby did not include a geotag in the post, but was likely somewhere in Australia. Meanwhile, in the caption, she promoted her preset filters to her followers. She further mentioned that she would be going on Instagram Live later on in the night.

The eye-catching slideshow received a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 19,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. An additional 223 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment Gabby on her figure, beauty, and bold outfit.

“Dead gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“This is so pretty,” added a second fan.

“Your outfit is so cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love this,” a fourth individual asserted.

Gabby has shared a number of posts to her Instagram account lately. On July 8, she wowed fans with a photo of herself in a revealing bikini, per The Inquisitr.