Irina Shayk Sizzles In A Graphic Bikini On Instagram

Irina Shayk has been keeping her Instagram fans updated with lots of sultry new snaps, and in her newest post, she showed off her physique in a graphic bikini. She posed outside in a well-manicured space and sat on small white steps.

The model leaned back on her elbows and propped up her right knee in the air with her foot popped. She glanced directly at the camera with a fierce, pouty expression on her face. She wore her hair slicked back in an off-center side part and her makeup application was hard to discern because she was far from the photographer. Even so, it appeared to include pink blush and dark pink lipstick.

Her Burberry swimsuit had an abstract design that featured the letter “B” with diagonal lines. It was white with black detailing, including thick accents under her chest and on her waistline. The bikini top had a cut similar to a sports bra, and her bottoms had a high waistline and a low leg cut. She noted the brand via a tag in the post.

Irina was photographed at night, although there was plenty of light that left her skin looking tan and flawless. Her long legs were on full display, and she sat between tall green plants.

Behind her was a building with glass windows and more manicured areas with plants. The building was lit up with a dark yellow light, and the garden area to her left had light in the ground.

She didn’t reveal her location using a geotag, but she tagged the Chief Creative Officer at Burberry, Riccardo Tisci in the caption.

The snap has been liked over 263,200 likes so far, and her admirers seemed to love the update.

“Very very beautiful,” declared a follower.

“Legend in the modeling world,” raved a second social media user.

“Burberry queen,” gushed a third devotee.

“Irina you are beautiful. Please please teach me how to look same stunning on the photos,” asked a hopeful admirer.

Irina also caught many of her fan’s attention with another photo that she shared on May 27. That time, she posed in a light blue scene and sported a see-through bra. She also sported matching thong bottoms and a shimmery black robe that fell down her left shoulder. Her revealing ensemble left her chest showing, and she glanced up with a smile with her lips closed. She wore her hair slicked down and behind her ears, and didn’t wear jewelry.