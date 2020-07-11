Danielle Knudson Sizzles In A Mismatched Bikini In Swim Week Throwback

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson wowed her Instagram followers after posting a throwback video where she modeled a skimpy mismatched bikini on the runway.

The bikini top was a black color which expertly highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin. The design of the garment included a sporty low scooped neckline that showcased Knudson’s cleavage.

Knudson coupled the black top with a pair of bright red bikini bottoms. Like the top, the garment had a vaguely sporty aesthetic and rested low on the hip to accentuate the model’s enviable curves and toned torso.

The fitness vibes were only furthered by a pair of red boxing hand-wraps that matched the bikini bottoms. Knudson completed the outfit with black over-the-ankle boots and white socks that peeked over the shoes.

She appeared to wear no other accessories or jewelry, keeping focus on her killer figure. The model’s hair was styled in a loose blowout, and her long blond locks cascaded past her shoulders to reach her waist.

In her caption, Knudson wrote that she would normally be preparing for Swim Week and missed both the social aspect of the event as well as the “energy” it brought. However, she added that she was still maintaining to her fitness regimen “in honor” of the occasion.

Fans awarded the post close to 4,000 likes and more than 75 comments.

“Walk the walk. Talk the talk! Get that workout in! (And if you need a swim week fill, post a bikini pic or three-your audience will be inspired for sure!),” sweetly encouraged one fan.

“Damn girl you fireeeee,” gushed a second, emphasizing the sentiment with several flame emoji.

“Perfect,” raved a third, adding a red heart.

“I love your work Danielle you’re so hot!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a fire symbol.

Though Knudson first found fame modeling for fashion label Guess, her popularity only grew after she was romantically linked to pop star Justin Bieber in 2014. Since then, she has not only grown her social media presence into a fandom of nearly 511,000 followers, but has also won modeling contracts with clothing labels like Adore Me and spreads in magazines including Maxim and Sports Illustrated.

As mentioned in her caption, Knudson also has walked in several prestigious Swim Week fashion shows such as the Miami and Toronto events. Unsurprisingly, she is also not shy about flaunting her bikini body on Instagram. For example, she recently dropped jaws earlier this summer after modeling a tiny swim set while wearing aviator sunglasses, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.