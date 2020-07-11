Tessa Thompson Says Diversity In MCU’s Phase 4 Is ‘A Pretty Big Deal’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about diversity moving forward, especially after a serious lack of representation in Phase 1 and Phase 2. Phase 3 of the MCU saw slightly more inclusion for not just the LGBTQIA community, but for POC as well. It’s still not enough, however, and Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson is explaining why more inclusion is so important for Phase 4.

The Westworld actress caught up with Ramy Youssef for Variety’s Actors on Actors interview (made available on YouTube), where she discussed diversity in Phase 4.

“I think in this next phase of Marvel, we’re really talking about what representation looks like in those spaces. Because the truth is these movies travel globally in such huge ways, and if you can represent people that are of color, if you can represent people with disabilities, if you can represent the LGBTQIA community inside of these films, it’s a pretty big deal.”

Thompson, a bisexual woman, plays Valkyrie in the MCU, the studio’s first queer character. That part of Valkyrie’s life was not discussed in Thor: Ragnarok, but Thompson did confirm during San Diego Comic-Con last year that her character would be “looking for her queen” in Phase 4. Valkyrie is set to return in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson discuss Thor: Love and Thunder at SDCC Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“There’s millions and millions of people, particularly young people, that show up to the cinema. And I think if you can show them something that looks like them, they feel valued,” she added.

Thompson then commented that its what’s different about LGBTQIA people that makes them special, making their inclusion all the more important in the MCU.

Diversity has been called for at the studio in other ways as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Captain America: Civil War actor Anthony Mackie has remarked that much of the people working behind the camera at Marvel are White, and it’s time to include Black people and other POC in all aspects of the studio.

Kumail Nanjiani is also about the play the first Pakistani superhero on the big screen when Eternals debuts next year. The Big Sick actor will play Kingo, an immortal living on Earth for centuries. The actor recently commented that he hopes to bring “joy” to his character since so many Middle Eastern actors are only offered roles of being the nerd or terrorists. This couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to Kingo, and fans are excited to see what Nanjiani brings to the table.