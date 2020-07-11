Larsa Pippen Showcases Incredible Bod In Silver Bikini In New Video Selfie

Larsa Pippen turned 46 years old on July 6, and many of her most recent updates were from her birthday celebration. She followed them up today with a hot new selfie where she posed in a silver bikini. In addition to showing off her good looks, she also gave her fans a glimpse of her view from the room where she took the video.

Larsa stood with her left leg propped out and her right hand by her midriff, gazing down at her phone screen with a big pout. After the clip began, she lowered her right hand by her side and moved her phone down before again touching her abs with her hand.

Her metallic bikini top had black strappy accents that added to the flirty look, including an extra horizontal strap below her chest that brought attention to her cleavage. Her matching bottoms had a low-waisted fit with black accents on her hips.

Larsa wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail, and her makeup application apparently included light purple eyeshadow with silver highlights under her brows, a little blush, and light pink glossy lipstick. She also sported a pastel pink manicure and accessorized with silver earrings.

After giving her fans a look at her abs and the side of her curvy booty, she redirected everyone’s attention to the sliding glass doors behind her with a scenic view.

The room Larsa was in had a large rug on the floor under a white bed, and the large doors allowed plenty of natural lighting to enter the location. The small balcony outside had a white fence, and there were trees, mountains, and water in the distance.

Since the post was shared four hours ago, it’s been watched over 66,400 times. Many of the model’s fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“You are a great woman,” raved a follower.

“My gosh I love you so much,” declared a second admirer.

“Oh larsa gets better everyday [sic],” gushed a third social media user.

“Happy belated birthday,” noted another devotee.

In addition, Larsa shared more photos yesterday from her birthday bash. In particular, she was photographed posing in front of a large piece of outdoor decor with her first name and many pink-and-white balloons. She wore a sexy silver mini dress with a plunging neckline and a high hemline that let her show off her legs, completing her look with a pair of heels. In the first photo, she crossed her right leg in front and smiled with her lips closed.