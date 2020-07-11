NBA Rumors: GSW Could Send Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall & Two 1st-Round Picks To Sixers For Joel Embiid

The Golden State Warriors may have suffered a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, but they aren’t expected to rot at the bottom of the league for long. Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be in perfect shape before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors are circulating that the Warriors will be trading for their fourth superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason. One of the big names that the Warriors could target on the trade market this fall is All-Star center Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area, Embiid could be the Warriors’ Plan B if reigning MVP and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason. To acquire Embiid, Schrock suggested that the Warriors could offer a trade package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, two future first-round picks, and the rights to swap picks to the Sixers.

“But just as the Giannis dreams are extinguished, a new hope will arrive in the form of the Philadelphia 76ers’ dysfunction. After getting bounced from the playoffs in the second round the 76ers fire coach Brett Brown and make it known that the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons partnership isn’t in their long-term plans. With Giannis locked up in Milwaukee, Bob Myers turns his attention to acquiring Embiid, sending Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall and two first-round picks and a future pick swap to Philadelphia for Embiid. The Warriors reconstruction is complete, and they enter the 2020-21 season as one of the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.”

To make it clear, the Sixers still haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to move Embiid in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, Schrock believes that if the Sixers suffer an early playoff exit, they may consider undergoing a huge roster overhaul and make Embiid available on the trade market. Sending a gargantuan trade package to the Sixers is definitely a no-brainer for the Warriors if it means acquiring a player of Embiid’s caliber.

Embiid would give the Warriors a fourth superstar and an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Aside from being a reliable floor-spacer, Embiid is also an incredible rebounder, facilitator, and shot-blocker. This season, the 26-year-old center is averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Embiid would still be needing to make a huge adjustment with his game to make himself fit with the Warriors, but once he builds good chemistry with Curry, Thompson, and Green, Golden State would in doubt become the heavy favorite to win the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.