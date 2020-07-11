Sheinelle Jones Of The ‘Today Show’ Pays Tribute To Her Twins On Their 8th Birthday, ‘Time Is Flying’

Sheinelle Jones shared a sweet Instagram tribute for her twins' birthday.

Sheinelle Jones of the third hour of the Today Show took to Instagram on Friday, July 10 to share a sweet birthday tribute in honor of her twins’ 8th birthday. Jones included several different photos of the two children, Clara and Uche, beginning from when they were first born to where they are today, according to Today.

Jones, who has three children with her husband Uche Ojeh, took the time to celebrate the joyful day in which she first welcomed the twins into the world. She started out her post with the children as newborns, still in the hospital. The pair were curled up alongside one another on a bed sheet. They looked nearly identical in matching white onesies, still wearing hospital bracelets and anklets as they slept.

She then shared an adorable photo of the twins on their 1st birthday, holding up a sign depicting how old they were. The final slide included in the post was a side by side photo of Clara and Uche together today. The pair still had visible similarities and looked just as cute as ever. They both grinned at the camera. In her caption, Jones reflected upon how quickly her children are growing.

“I remember this moment like it was yesterday… we put you at the foot of my hospital bed and took this picture… so precious…. I still stare in wonder – how you fit inside of me… time is flying and today you’re 8!!!!! Happy Birthday Clara & Uche! Love you!!” she wrote.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Many people took to the comments section to compliment Jones on the sweet photo and to wish the twins a happy birthday. Some people expressed just how much they thought the kids looked like their mother.

“Happy birthday- they could not be more beautiful!” wrote on person.

“Those beautiful babies!! Happy Birthday!” another social media user commented.

“They are so sweet and look just like you in the face! Happy Birthday to Clara and Uche! Hope you have a great day” one more person wrote.

In addition to the twins, Jones and her husband also have a 10 year old son named Kayin.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jones is still doing the show from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has admitted that parenting during quarantine has not always been easy. She even shared a comical video to social media in which she hid in her bathroom to escape her children for just a moment.

“This is a challenge,” she said to the camera.