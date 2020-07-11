Devon Windsor Captivates In Black Cut-Out Swimsuit In The Ocean

Devon Windsor continued to post summery new beach photos to her Instagram page today with a new three-part photo series. The model showed off her incredible physique in a black cut-out swimsuit, and she appeared to be enjoying the island vibes.

In the first photo, she was photographed standing in water that reached her hips. She raised her left leg underwater and glanced down at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She appeared to be drenched after taking a quick dip in the water, and her hair was slicked back behind her shoulders.

Her one-piece featured an off-the-shoulder cut with a thin strap, and the front of her ensemble had two cutouts. One was in the middle of her chest, and another allowed her to show off her sculpted abs.

Devon accessorized with a par of orange-tinted sunglasses with a bold black frame, and dangling hoop earrings. She also sported a short necklace with what looked like small puka shells.

Behind her was the ocean with a small green hill in the distance. The images were taken on a day with blue skies and lots of wispy white clouds everywhere.

In the second picture, she stood with her back facing the camera and smiled as she gazed to her left. She rocked a colorful scarf that was wrapped around her head, and it featured dark blue tones with pops of red and gold. She wore the same scarf in the third photo too, and stood in the water and glanced down towards her feet.

The update has racked up over 45,500 likes in the past 12 hours, and her followers took to the comments section with a variety of compliments.

“Really you’re awesome amazing,” gushed a social media user.

“You’re fanstatic baby, super cool,” declared a second admirer.

“Standing tall and in charge in gemstone blue-to-green colored water!” observed a fan.

“The Exumas are beautiful!!” exclaimed another devotee, seemingly taking note of her location even though the model didn’t provide a geotag.

The blonde posted another swimsuit pic a few days ago, that time posing on the side of a boat. Her printed bikini had flirty ruffle accents on both the top and bottom, and it was white with vertical black stripes throughout. She posed with hubby Johnny Dex, as she leaned back and grabbed the side of her right leg and closed her eyes. He looked directly at the camera and wore a pair of black swimming trunks.