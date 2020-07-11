Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Tiny White Bodysuit

Instagram star Sophie Mudd put her killer curves on display for an outdoor photo in a recent update. She was photographed on a balcony sporting a bodysuit that hugged onto her curvaceous figure and gave a glimpse of her cleavage.

The social media influencer has been enjoying the summer weather since lock down was lifted, and took in some scenery for this spicy upload. She was surrounded by trees with gorgeous purple flowers as the sun shone through the leaves.

The 21-year-old was shot from the knees up and faced the lens, but had her head turned. She stood on a raised wooden balcony. Behind Mudd was a backyard adorned with a garden and a large wooden fence. The Los Angeles, California native touched her hands together in front of her body, and jutted out her right hip to help accentuate her curves.

Mudd wore her long auburn-colored hair down and parted in the middle as it draped over her shoulders. The model had a pout on her face that was prevalent from the profile view given to the camera. She sported a small white bodysuit that had vertical stripes, and baby blue-colored edges along the sleeves, bottoms, and middle. There were buttons running up the middle of the bodysuit that led to a collared neck. Mudd left them unbuttoned halfway down her chest which treated fans to a view of ample assets. She wore a gold bracelet on the right wrist to complete the look.

The influencer included a short caption that mentioned her love for flowers. She uploaded the striking photo on Friday for her 1.7 million Instagram followers. Many of them flocked to the sunny snap, and more than 67,000 showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. Mudd received nearly 350 comments, as her replies were swamped with heart-eye emoji. Model Danielley Ayala – who recently collaborated with Mudd – left praise in the comment section. Many fans left flower-themed compliments.

“A rose by any other name, absolutely gorgeous pretty lady,” an admirer wrote.

“I love the flowers and you my gorgeous,” an Instagram user commented.

“Sweetie in the tree tops,” another responded.

“They’re gorgeous like you,” a follower replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Mudd scintillated fans in a brown thong bikini. She posed outdoors alongside Ayala, and was photographed from the side. This angle offered followers an eyeful of her sideboob and curvy booty that was barely covered by the thin straps of her bottoms. That post garnered over 137,000 likes.