Max Greenfield Opens Up About Parenting While In Quarantine

Former 'New Girl' star Max Greenfield got real about parenting during the pandemic.

Max Greenfield, known for his role as Schmidt on the comedy New Girl, is getting real about parenting while in quarantine. During a recent interview with Today, Greenfield admitted that he is going through many of the same struggles that other parents are dealing with while attempting to parent during very unprecedented times.

Greenfield has two children, 1o-year-old Lilly and 4-year-old Ozzie. When the COVID-19 pandemic first began and it was revealed that school would be done from home, he was determined to be the one to help supervise his daughter’s academics. He was hoping that this would help take some of the pressure off of his wife. However, things would ultimately become much more difficult than he ever expected.

“I thought I was really gonna take the reins on the homeschool front and it happened so abruptly. Sunday we were like, ‘Oh this feels like it’s getting really bad’ and then on Monday it’s like, ‘It’s worse than you could have ever imagined,” he began.

In order to alleviate some of the tension and bring about some laughter amid the pandemic, Greenfield began posting regular Instagram videos alongside his daughter that depicted their homeschool journey. While it didn’t necessarily make the homeschool process any easier, Greenfield did note that his daughter enjoyed being a part of the videos with him.

“I remember just feeling overwhelmed and totally scared and I thought like, ‘Well if there was ever a time to utilize social media … because I can’t be the only one who is feeling like this. I felt like she was way more engaged with making the videos than she was with any of her schoolwork,” he said.

Another struggle of quarantine for Greenfield has been trying to ensure his children eat healthily. He shared that he has actually been tricking them into consuming healthier foods by feeding them vegan burgers without telling them. Thus far, they haven’t caught on. He has also been careful to make sure that both of his children have plenty of protein so they aren’t snacking all day.

While he has a few tips and tricks here and there, he made it clear he doesn’t know everything. The best advice he had for fellow parents was to simply try their best.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, New Girl has since concluded after a total of seven seasons. It ran from 2011 through 2018 and featured Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris, among others.