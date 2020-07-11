Dolly Castro Flaunts Toned Bod In Tight Sports Bra & Pink Leggings

Dolly Castro has been tantalizing her Instagram fans with many sultry photos as of late, and she posted a new update today after not sharing anything over the past couple of days. In the newest post, she flaunted her incredible physique in a muted toned workout ensemble. It included a dark gray sports bra and pink leggings, and her curves were on full show.

The model struck a pose facing the camera at a diagonal with her left knee popped and her left hand raised by her ear. She placed her other hand on front of her right thigh and gave a flirty smile.

Her sports bra had thick straps and a high neckline. It also had a half-zipper accent in the center that she left undone, and her sculpted abs peeked through below. She also rocked a pink pair of leggings with a high waistband that obscured her belly button from view. They also featured side cutout accents with criss-crossed strings. She completed her look with a pair of light pink Adidas sneakers. The caption revealed that the outfit was from a brand called Bars & Branches.

Dolly wore her hair pulled back in a slick bun with a middle part. Her makeup application looked to include shimmery pink eyeshadow, dark liner, dark pink lipstick with lip liner, and blush. Her many accessories were also visible, including her sparkling drop earrings, diamond ring, and gold bracelet on her left wrist.

She stood outside next to a chic outdoor seating area with bright light blue couches.

The snap has been liked over 10,400 times in the first three hours since it’s been live, and the comments section was packed with compliments from her followers.

“You are truly body goals omg,” raved an admirer.

“Hey! You always look amazing,” declared a second supporter.

Others responded to her caption.

“Happy Birthday Weekend, Best Wishes on your Special Day. Stay safe,” wrote a third social media user.

“You look beautiful as always birthday weekend!!” exclaimed another devotee.

In addition, four days ago, she posed for another flirty shot that was taken inside by a kitchen counter. She opted for a light pink bodysuit and a pair of cut-off dark denim shorts. She also sported a belt with three thin chains that called attention to her torso. She placed a designer handbag on the counter beside herself and gazed directly at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face with a face full of makeup.