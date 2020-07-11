Anne de Paula Stuns In Sexy Red Bikini In New Instagram Pic

Anne de Paula hadn’t been very active on her Instagram feed for most of this year, but she shared another update today after breaking her months-long silence a week ago. And in the photo, she showed off her incredible figure in a sexy red bikini, and promoted the release of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the caption.

The model was photographed in a tropical place with the ocean waters rolling in and large rock formations directly behind her. She stood with her left hip propped out to the side and placed her hands on her waist. Anne looked into the distance and pursed her lips slightly, exuding tons of flirty vibes.

Her bikini top appeared to be strapless with a front-tie accent, and it emphasized her incredible cleavage. She also rocked a pair of matching bottoms that were high-waisted. The fabric had squiggly lines embroidered on it, and was a muted red tone.

Anne wore her hair down in a middle part with her wavy locks brushed around her shoulders. Her makeup application seemed to include dark blush, mascara, purple eyeshadow, pink blush, and light pink lipstick. In addition, she wore a light manicure.

She tagged Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Instagram page.

Anne seemed to be suggesting that the photo was a sneak peek of her newest shoot with SI. For now, fans will have to wait a little longer until the release of the issue.

The snap has been available for four hours so far, and it’s been liked over 8,500 times. Her followers rushed to the comments section to post their thoughts on the bikini pic and the upcoming magazine.

“You look STUNNING, Anne!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Yayyyyyyyy counting the days to check out your stunning pics,” wrote a second devotee.

“Perfection: elusive and rare, but obvious when you see it,” raved a third social media user.

Others referred to her boyfriend.

“Don’t go to Orlando and distract my boy with all this @joelembiid,” joked another fan.

And in Anne’s second-newest post from a week ago, she showed off her incredible physique in swimwear. That time, she opted for a leopard-print thong-cut one-piece and posed on a scenic dock in front of a bright light blue ocean. There were three photos in the series, and in the first one, she lied on her side on the wooden boards and extended her legs to the side. She played with her hair with her right hand.