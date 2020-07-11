Anne de Paula Stuns In Sexy Red Bikini In New Instagram Pic

Anne de Paula hasn’t been very active on her Instagram feed this year, but she shared another update today after breaking her months-long silence a week ago. In the newest photo, she showed off her incredible figure in a sexy red bikini, and promoted the release of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the caption.

The model was photographed in a tropical setting with the ocean waters rolling in and large rock formations directly behind her. She stood with her left hip propped out to the side, and she placed her hands on her waist. Anne looked into the distance and pursed her lips slightly, exuding flirty vibes.

Her bikini top appeared to be strapless with a front-tie accent, and it emphasized her incredible cleavage. She also rocked a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms. The fabric had squiggly lines embroidered on it, and was a muted red tone.

Anne wore her hair down in a middle part with her wavy locks brushed around her shoulders. Her makeup application seemed to include dark blush, mascara, purple eyeshadow, pink blush, and light pink lipstick. In addition, she sported a light manicure.

She tagged Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Instagram page in the post.

Anne seemed to be suggesting that the photo was a sneak peek of her newest shoot with Sports Illustrated. For now, fans will have to wait a little longer until the release of the issue.

The snap has been available for four hours, and it’s already been liked over 8,500 times. Her followers rushed to the comments section to post their thoughts on the bikini pic and the upcoming magazine.

“You look STUNNING, Anne!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Yayyyyyyyy counting the days to check out your stunning pics,” wrote a second devotee.

“Perfection: elusive and rare, but obvious when you see it,” raved a third social media user.

Others referred to her boyfriend.

“Don’t go to Orlando and distract my boy with all this @joelembiid,” joked another fan.

In a post from a last week, Anne showed off her incredible physique in swimwear. That time, she opted for a leopard-print thong-cut one-piece and posed on a scenic dock in front of a bright light blue ocean. There were three photos in the series, and in the first pic, she was lying on her side on the wooden deck and extended her legs to the side. She played with her hair with her right hand.