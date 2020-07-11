DeSean Jackson Should Be Released By Eagles And Suspended After Controversial Posts, Former NFL Lineman Says

DeSean Jackson should be released by the Philadelphia Eagles and suspended by the NFL after his controversial social media posts sharing conspiracy theories about the Jewish people attributed to Adolf Hitler, a former NFL lineman says.

The Philadelphia Eagles star has come under fire for the posts, which he shared with his 1.3 million Instagram followers this week. Jackson posted several comments from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been accused of anti-Semitism, and posted images of text said to be from Hitler claiming that Jews were preventing Americans from seeing that Black people were “the real Children of Israel.”

Uche Nwaneri, a former guard with the Jacksonville Jaguars, believes that Jackson should face some harsh consequences for the posts. Writing in a post shared on Reddit’s r/NFL page, Nwaneri wrote that he believes Jackson should be suspended by the NFL and released by the Eagles, but said it would be up to team owner Jeff Lurie to decide.

Overall, Nwaneri said he was disappointed with Jackson for believing that the posts might be appropriate to share.