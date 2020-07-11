Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Cleavage In Pink Savage X Fenty Lingerie For Bedroom Photo Shoot

Sydney posed in a room with a pink interior, and she even had a pink Polaroid camera.

Sydney Sweeney shared an alluring modeling shot on Instagram that proved to be popular. The Euphoria star was clad in pink lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty label. Sydney is an ambassador for the brand, and her fans always love seeing her rocking its racy offerings.

Her latest look was a hot pink lingerie set. The 22-year-old actress flaunted her ample assets in a flirty bra constructed out of floral lace. The garment had underwire cups and scallop trim that framed the lower part of Sydney’s décolletage. She paired the bra with matching panties that featured the same lace fabric and frilly trim. The undergarment had a bikini silhouette with a flattering high leg.

Sydney added another pop of pink to her boudoir look by rocking a thick sweater cardigan over her lingerie. The short top was a shade or two darker than her bra and panties. It had short sleeves and large flower-shaped buttons that appeared to be embellished with sparkling gems. Sydney wore the buttons undone to show off her curvaceous chest and toned stomach.

Sydney sported a delicate body chain underneath her bra. The large piece of jewelry included a diamond-shaped pendant that was nestled between her cleavage. Her other accessories included a thin choker necklace and stud earrings with gemstones that were a fuchsia hue.

Sydney styled her blond tresses in a high ponytail. The length had a natural-looking wave, and one long lock of hair was wrapped around the base of the ponytail. A much shorter tendril was left free to trail down over her cheek. Sydney appeared to have on pearlescent pink eye shadow, rosy blush, and a bold hot pink lip color that was heavily pigmented.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress posed in a bedroom with an all-pink interior, including the walls and curtains. She was stretched out on the bed, which was covered with a plush pink shag throw blanket. She held a rose-colored Polaroid camera in one hand and a photo in the other. A few more pictures were spread out on the bed in front of her.

Sydney’s pink pic was a big hit with her Instagram followers.

“Bubblegum princess,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her post.

“I would like to respectfully….stare,” another user shared.

“You clearly want our death, woman,” remarked a third devotee.

“Pink. Polaroids. Perfection,” a fourth message read.

Sydney isn’t shy about showing off her enviable figure, and her fans can’t seem to get enough of seeing the actress rocking revealing apparel. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she lit up the comments section of another Instagram post by uploading a sexy bikini photo to her account.