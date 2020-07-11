Brooklyn Beckham Is Reportedly Engaged To Girlfriend Nicola Peltz After Just 9 Months Of Dating

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of former Spice Girl Victoria and soccer star David, has reportedly popped the question to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. The two have been dating for around nine months.

According to The Daily Mail, though the engagement has yet to be publicly announced, friends of the couple have said that their decision to get married is “common knowledge” and that living together during coronavirus-mandated quarantine had convinced the 21 year old Brit to make it official with Peltz.

In addition, insiders have claimed that both David and Victoria not only approve of the match, but also have given their blessing to the young couple.

“Nicola has been a big hit with the entire Beckham family – both David and Victoria have made it clear to Brooklyn how much they like her. So they completely support him in this move – though they will miss him a lot,” said a source close to the pair.

“[Brooklyn] and Nicola are closer than ever and they are both excited to take their relationship to the next level by sharing the same home,” the insider added.

Both Nicola and Brooklyn have been open about their infatuation with one another on social media. Throughout the spring, the two have often posted loved-up shots with affectionate captions.

“I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy,” Nicola wrote in a picture where Brooklyn kissed Nicola on the cheek.

Brooklyn also had his own share of romantic posts.

“I promise to always be by your side,” he captioned one picture, adding a red heart emoji. Like the previous post, he was once again kissing Nicola on the cheek.

Many have called the relationship between the pair a whirlwind romance, as they moved in together after dating for just five months. However, friends insist that the two are confident in their next steps and are “smitten” with one another.

“It’s a very exciting time for the whole family,” the source claimed.

Nicola Peltz Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before dating Peltz, Brooklyn was known for his relationships with Hugo actress Chloe Grace Moretz and model Hana Cross.

The 25 year old Peltz, meanwhile, had previously dated Anwar Hadid, brother to models Gigi and Bella. Peltz is a successful actress in her own right and has starred in movies such as The Last Airbender as well as television show Bates Motel.

David and Victoria can give the couple tips on a lasting marriage, as the two recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.