Amanda Stanton Shows Off Her Figure In A Stunning Bathing Suit Photo

'Bachelor in Paradise' star Amanda Stanton stunned in her latest Instagram photo.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton turned to Instagram on Friday, July 10, to show off her impressive figure with a stunning photo of herself in a one piece bathing suit. The 30-year-old mother-of-two looked better than ever as she lounged on a boat in Newport Beach, California, while soaking in the sun.

Stanton’s bathing suit was very unique, featuring a pink-and-white paisley pattern. It included a cheetah-print belt around the middle as well as more cheetah print along the neckline. It was held together at the top with two thin spaghetti straps. The bathing suit perfectly accentuated Stanton’s curves and toned physique.

Stanton sprawled out on the boat, showing off her long tan legs while looking extra relaxed. She rested one arm on her head while letting the other arm fall back casually behind her seat. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a thin gold chain necklace. The former reality television star protected her eyes with a pair of circular Ray Ban sunglasses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCd5gZXFhpF/

The mother-of-two appeared to be going makeup-free and pouted her lips for the photo. The background was breathtaking with deep blue ocean waters and a cloudless sky overhead. The shore could be seen far off in the distance.

In her caption, Stanton quoted one of Kourtney Kardashian’s famous comical phrases. The post received a lot of love on the platform, earning over 25,000 likes in no time. Many fans took to the comments section to compliment her stunning figure, as well as to inquire about where she got her bathing suit from. Others shared their appreciation for her comical caption.

“You’re sooo gorgeous and this swim suit is so pretty! You have always been one of my favorite people to come out of The Bachelor,” one social media user gushed.

“That suit is everything and you are pulling it off so well! Where did you snag it? You are the queen of elegance!” another fan commented upon the post.

“You are a real life Barbie! So gorgeous,” one more fan remarked.

Stanton is known for her appearance on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, as well as well as her role on the third and fourth seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. While she has a significant number of fans, she is no stranger to hate online.

She most recently came under fire for bringing her two young daughters to a protest against racial injustice, as The Inquisitr previously reported.