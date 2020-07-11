’90 Day Fiancé’: Here Are The Couples Fans Like And Dislike From The TLC Franchise

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé debuted in 2014 and has since been renewed for seven seasons at the network. The series has also inspired a number of spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Each season of the show introduces viewers to multiple couples, and sometimes fans like the couples while other times, they don’t. According to a report from Screen Rant, here are a few of the most-liked and disliked couples from the 90 Day franchise.

Amy and Danny

Season 2’s Danny and Amy had an almost perfect relationship rooted in trust, love, and respect for each, but there was one obstacle that threatened to derail their union. When Amy left her home in South Africa to move to Pennsylvania to start a new life and build a family with the man she loved, she didn’t expect that her own father-in-law would stand in her way. Danny’s father made his disapproval known and he wasn’t afraid to say he simply didn’t support his son’s decision to enter into an interracial marriage.

These days, the couple is still trying to make their marriage work and Amy is working even harder to establish a relationship with her father-in-law.

Unlike Danny’s dad, fans totally approved of this duo.

Mohamed and Danielle

Mohamed and Danielle were also introduced in Season 2, but fans weren’t supportive of the couple’s relationship. The pair met online and Danielle decided to apply for the K-1 visa so that Mohamed could move to the United States from Tunisia. When he arrived, the couple got married but it became clear that he wasn’t attracted to his new wife.

By the end of the season, Mohamed took off to Miami to meet up with a new lady friend, while Danielle stayed home trying to get him deported.

These days, the couple remains separated but they have recently begun talking as friends, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Jihoon And Deavan

When Deavan met Jihoon, she thought she had found her happy ending. The couple met online before Jihoon flew to America to meet Deavan face-to-face. Before he returned to his home in South Korea, the couple found out they were pregnant.

Today, they’re living in South Korea together but they’re still having some issues associated with Jihoon’s financial situation and his inability to hold a full-time job, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite the challenges, fans have been constantly supportive of this pair.

Darcey and Jesse

Viewers were not fast fans of Darcey and Jesse’s relationship during their time on the show together. The couple tried to navigate their 20-year age difference but failed miserably. Darcey later revealed that the relationship had become toxic, and returned to the series with a new man. Earlier this year, Jesse appeared on another TLC series looking for love but failed again.

Loren and Alexei

Loren and Alexei appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, and they quickly became fan favorites. Loren met Alexei during her Birthright tour to Israel and was immediately taken by the handsome tour medic. In order to afford the K-1 expenses, Loren gave up her life in New York and moved back to Florida to live with her parents.

When Alexei arrived, the couple made their way down the aisle but not without a bit of drama here and there. One of the couple’s biggest issues stemmed from Loren’s insecurities with Tourette Syndrome, but they ultimately overcame it.

The couple is still happily married and recently welcomed their first child together.